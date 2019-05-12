12th May 2019
Jubek Governor issues order banning all night clubs

The Governor of Jubek state has issued a gubernatorial order banning all night clubs.

According to Governor Augustino Jadallha Wani the order is in response to complaints of immoral acts in the night clubs in Juba town.

He also said the bars will only be operating from 5pm to 9pm.

Governor Jadallha was speaking at state house early today.

“I issued the gubernatorial order to stop the disco and also to stop opening the bars during the day. The bars we given time from 5-9pm this is the limitation. The disco we banned it totally because what’s happening there is really very dangerous for the future of this country. You cannot imagine young girls 12 and 13 years in discos and even lodges inside the town. They use the term ‘take away’. These are the young girls. Can you imagine human beings we name them take away, that one is totally  destroying the future of coming generations.”

The Governor also said that people will be asked to produce a marriage certificate before accessing hotel rooms for accommodation.

12th May 2019

