3rd August 2020
Economy | Featured | Health | News   |   EAC business council calls for coordinated opening of regional flights

EAC business council calls for coordinated opening of regional flights

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 38 mins ago

The Executive Director of the East African Business Council, Dr. Peter Mathuki, at a past function. PHOTO | FILE

The East African Business Council or EABC has called on the East African Community members to coordinate the resumption of regional flights.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the East African Business Council has urged the EAC Partner States to prioritize and fast-track the unconditional re-opening of regional air transport services.

It called on the EAC Partner States for a coordinated approach to the opening of the regional aviation sector, in line with the World Health Organisation guidelines and measures.

This comes as Tanzania barred Kenya Airways (KQ) flights from its airspace after Kenya failed to include Tanzania in the list of countries approved to enter Kenya.

The council’s Executive Director Dr. Peter Mathuki said there is a need to coordinate the opening of the airspace to revive the tourism and the hospitality sector which were hit by the pandemic.

Dr. Mathuki congratulates Kenya and Rwanda as they resume international flights today, 1st August 2020. Tanzania resumed international flights on the 18th of May 2020.

“The re-opening of regional air transport services will integrate the regional logistics value chains for increased exports of fresh produce, regional tourism, and enable service providers to tap into the larger EAC market,” Dr. Mathuki said.

“These are important steps towards the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors, however, the differences emerging in regional air transport services among some partner states are set to adversely affect the rebound of business in the region.”

According to the EAC Trade and Investment report, Intra-EAC trade stood at $5.98 billion in 2018.

However, with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, regional trade is expected to decline by 50 percent this year.

According to the International Air Transport Association, the EAC Partner States will potentially lose upwards of $5.4 billion of tourist local spending for the year 2020 under scenarios of protracted closures and restrictions of seaports and airports.

The statement stated that the impact of COVID-19 has led to a decline in the number of air passengers hence appx. $0.54 billion revenue loss was projected in Kenya risking 137,965 jobs while $20.4 million base revenues loss, risking 3,000 jobs was projected in Rwanda.

In addition, Dr. Mathuki said the EAC Partner States should consider temporarily granting the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) 5th to 9th Freedom rights to effectively increase capacity, reduce inefficiencies and costs; waive landing fees, excise duty on aviation fuel, navigation, landing, parking, and COVID-19 related fees to reduce operating costs; and the reduction of permits and fees for service providers from the EAC region.

