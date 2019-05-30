EAC sets rules to govern cosmetics industry

The East African Community has developed a number of regulations that will govern the cosmetics industry in South Sudan, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

The draft rules will include conditions for products such as; hairspray, lipstick, deodorants and anti-moistures and body oils.

It will also ensure proper packaging, labeling, and quality standards for all products.

According to a report published by regional Chemical Watch, the legislation lays out maximum limits for heavy metals in cosmetics, restricted to arsenic, mercury, and lead.

The draft standards will now be subjected to public consultation in each member country and comments will be considered at an East African Community committee.

East Africa alone is home to over 350 million people, where consumer buy a wide range of cosmetics and beauty products.