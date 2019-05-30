30th May 2019
Man found dead in Gudele residential area

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

A man of 53 years old was found dead this morning at Gudele residential area in Juba.

The deceased identified only as Hakim was found dead inside his house.

According to the mother, the man came home at 6pm yesterday, only to be discovered dead in the morning.

Eyewitnesses say they saw a trail of blood from the surrounding neighborhood leading to Hakim’s house.

“I woke up at around 6am and I checked his door and it was closed. Then I went back to my room but I could not sleep. So I came out again in order to sweep the compound, and when I came near his door, I found it was open.”

He said it was at that point that he went in to check on the deceased.

The local leader of Gudele Two block 9, Hassan Abdallah told Eye Radio that they suspect the man was killed somewhere else, before his body was dumped inside his house.

“We did not hear any gunshot including the neighbors around here. That means they took him and killed him somewhere else, then they returned the body and dumped it inside here.”

 

 

