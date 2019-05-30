Significant number of IDPs in Wau returning to their homes, says UNMISS

The UN Mission in South Sudan says an increasing number of Internally Displaced Persons are living the Wau Protection of Civilian site to return to their homes.

Thousands of civilians sought refuge at the UN camps across the country when violence broke out in 2013 and 2016.

UNMISS says as of May 23rd a total of number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians sites is about 178,000 including over 16,000 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau.

It however says the change in numbers in some POCs reflects the deactivation exercises undertaken in households where beneficiaries do not show up for three consecutive food distributions.

UNMSS Field Officer in Wau, Sam Mwamure says reports of improved security has encouraged IDPs to leave the POC.

He appealed to the relevant authorities to ensure the returnees are protected to avoid another influx into the UN camps.

“Here at the POC -at some point we had 39,000 IDPs, but by the beginning of March this year, they had reduced to almost 12,000. And to be very clear on this; it is the efforts of all of us to ensure a conducive environment is established.”

But Mr. Mwamure said there have been cases of new arrivals entering the Wau camp as a result of recent clashes between pastoralists and farmers in Kwajina area.

Meanwhile, in Jonglei, the state Minister of Information is calling on people who have occupied houses belonging to those displaced to vacate them immediately.

Last week, the internally displaced people said they will not leave UN camps because they do not have homes to return to.

President Salva Kiir had appealed to them to return home -saying the security situation has greatly improved.

But the IDPs said they have been in the PoC sites for six years now, and that their houses have been occupied by other people.

Speaking in Bor town, Atong Kuol says efforts should be exerted now to safeguard the houses of those displaced.