26th May 2019
EALA MP questions over $240m approved for Ugandan traders

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

File: South Sudan's EALA Members [from left] Hon. Kim Gai and Hon. Thomas Gatkek.

The Ugandan Parliament has approved over 240 Million US Dollars as compensations to 82 companies that reportedly supplied goods and service to the government of South Sudan before the 2013 conflict.

The companies have been complaining of not being paid by South Sudan for goods supplied between 2008 and 2010.

Previously the government of South Sudan promised to clear the bills between 5 to 10 years -at six percent interest rate, after Uganda agreed to pay the outstanding bills to the suppliers.

Only 10 companies have reportedly been paid by Uganda.

The parliament in Uganda over the weekend moved to pay off the remaining companies.

South Sudan will be expected to reimburse the amount to the Ugandan government after paying off the traders.

However, South Sudan member of the East African Parliament questioned the huge amount approved by the Ugandan parliament.

“We have to investigate. South Sudan cannot pay this money until they form a committee that will investigate all those companies,” Hon. Kim Gai said.

He told Eye Radio that the budget is too huge for South Sudan to repay the Ugandan government, adding the amount could have been inflated.

“Some brokers in Uganda and South Sudan wants to steal our resources and money, but this time the people of South Sudan should open their eyes so that no any single one pound is paid to any company which has not given any services to the people of South Sudan,” Kim added.

10 companies have reportedly been paid Shs. 41 Billion and the Ugandan parliament had initially raised concern why only 10 companies were being paid and yet several not paid.

The companies that included Rubya Investments, Kibungo Enterprises, Aponye (U) Limited, Afro Kai Ltd, Swift Commodities Establishment Ltd, Sunrise Commodities, Ms.Sophie Omari, Apo General Agencies, Ropani International and K.K Transporters.

