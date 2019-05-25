Government applauded for cutting down cost of hosting peace delegates

A civil society organization has applauded the government for cutting down on the cost of hosting peace delegates in Juba.

The government, through the national pre-transitional committee, has been accommodating hundreds of representatives of various opposition parties in reported expensive hotels in the capital.

However recently, the NPTC instructed hotel managements to stop offering meals and related services to the politicians.

There was no explanation given, but activists had been questioning why the government was spending huge sums of dollars on hotels, when it was complaining about lack of funds to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization described it as a “demonstration of lack of sense of responsibility for what is a priority for South Sudan, given the current economic situation”.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the CEPO executive director, Edmund Yakani, says the move is welcomed but it should also be applied to funds allocated for renovation of politicians’ building and purchase of expensive cars.

Yakani was referring to recent media reports suggesting that the NPTC is spending millions of dollars on renovation of leaders’ homes and purchase of expensive vehicles.