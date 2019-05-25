25th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Government applauded for cutting down cost of hosting peace delegates

Government applauded for cutting down cost of hosting peace delegates

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 10 hours ago

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization [CEPO], Edmund Yakani [Photo|Juba Monitor]

A civil society organization has applauded the government for cutting down on the cost of hosting peace delegates in Juba.

The government, through the national pre-transitional committee, has been accommodating hundreds of representatives of various opposition parties in reported expensive hotels in the capital.

However recently, the NPTC instructed hotel managements to stop offering meals and related services to the politicians.

There was no explanation given, but activists had been questioning why the government was spending huge sums of dollars on hotels, when it was complaining about lack of funds to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization described it as a “demonstration of lack of sense of responsibility for what is a priority for South Sudan, given the current economic situation”.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the CEPO executive director, Edmund Yakani, says the move is welcomed but it should also be applied to funds allocated for renovation of politicians’ building and purchase of expensive cars.

Yakani was referring to recent media reports suggesting that the NPTC is spending millions of dollars on renovation of leaders’ homes and purchase of expensive vehicles.

Popular Stories
Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 1

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors 2

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 3

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 4

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Kiir urges members of the SSPDF to end the conflict 5

Kiir urges members of the SSPDF to end the conflict

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Government applauded for cutting down cost of hosting peace delegates

Published 10 hours ago

Father Stephen Nyondo positive about re-building social fabric

Published 10 hours ago

Kiir attends inauguration of president-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa

Published 10 hours ago

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published 24 hours ago

Former Bright Stars coach to lead U-12 to Korea

Published 1 day ago

TNLA adjourns the sitting due to absence of support staff – Paul Yoane

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.