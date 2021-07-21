Eight inmates in Juba released after debt cleared

Eight inmates have been released from the Juba Central Prison after their debt was cleared.

The convicts were arrested on minor charges such as failing to pay borrowed money and court fines.

The debt was paid by the South Sudan Islamic Council and Achai Wiir Foundation.

“There will be the second batch until we are done with helping inmates in all the prisons across South Sudan,” Achai Wiir Foundation stated.

Each convict was freed at a fee of between 40,000 and 200,000 South Sudanese Pounds.

Their release comes on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festivities.

Those released are two women and six men.

They are; Adam Khamis, James Lasuba, William Waleed Adam Ramadhan, Khalid Aldow, Anei Deng, Tiel Yak Tiel, Halima Jada, and Nana Angelo.

The Executive Director of Achai Wiir Foundation, Biong Bulabek Mading said the plan is to reunite more inmates with their families.

“My advice to those who have been released, do not leave the prison just to get arrested and brought back to prison…ask yourself what you will do for South Sudan.”

