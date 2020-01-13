13th January 2020
Electricians strike after electrocution incidents

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the disgruntled employees of Power China on Monday, Jan 13, 2020. Photo: Charles Wote/Eye Radio.

More than four hundred casual workers employed by Power China Company in Juba have staged a strike over what they call poor working conditions.

The employees have been installing electric poles and power cables in Juba since last year. But they say the company called Electric Net Power China has not given them contracts, salary structure and health insurance.

They say two of their colleagues were electrocuted and others have been injured after the company failed to switch off power during installations.

In a letter presented to the Ministry of Labor today, the workers said the company has been forcing them to work beyond official working hours without overtime pay.

They gathered this morning in front of the police headquarters in Buluk.

According to those who spoke to Eye Radio, Power China Company offers them 200 South Sudanese Pounds a day which is cannot cover lunch money.

They also said they are instructed to work over the weekend under the same payment method.

Efforts to get a comment from the management of Power China-South Sudan, Ministry of Electricity, and the Ministry of Labor were not immediately successful.

