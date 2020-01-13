13th January 2020
Armed cattle raiders kill two in Amadi

Published: 8 hours ago

Two people have reportedly been killed by armed cattle herders in Bahr Grendi County of Amadi State.

The incident happened on Saturday near the border with Eastern Lakes State.

According to Amadi State’s Deputy Governor, the cattle raiders killed a police officer and a cattle keeper.

Manase Doboyi told Eye Radio the attackers killed Paul Maker Agon, a 27-year-old man, and raided his cattle.

“The criminals came from Annol County and they attacked one of the villages in Bahr Grendi and raided about four cattle,” Doboyi  said.

“The guy also followed the cows and the friends, they were four. And then when they reached in Ngaap County, the Commissioner gave them about nine police officers. When they reached there those people started fighting them, they exchanged gunfire, and then they killed the boy. One of the police was also killed from Ngaap County.”

He added that the officer was killed during the exchange of gunfire between the police and the attackers.

Counties of Mvolo and Bahr Grendi of Amadi state have experienced similar cattle raiding incidents since 2016.

