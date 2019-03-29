30th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Embattled SA minister responds

Embattled SA minister responds

Authors: Staff Writer | | Published: 13 hours ago

Jeff Radebe, South African minister of energy | Credit | Money Web

The embattled South African minister of energy has clarified on the 1 billion dollar oil deal in South Sudan.

Last week, the media reported that Jeff Radebe was embroiled in the deal.

This came nearly five months after the minister of Petroleum – Ezekiel Lol – signed an MoU with his South African counterpart that will allow the two countries to work jointly to improve South Sudan’s oil and gas industry and subsequently boost the economy.

According to the deal, South Africa will build an oil refinery with a capacity of producing up to 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

However, members of the Democratic Alliance – the second largest party in South Africa, questioned why the energy minister undertook the billion dollar project in South Sudan without engaging the public on the matter.

The legislators further claimed that Radebe signed the agreement with the South Sudanese government without the approval of the Treasury and Cabinet.

“We do not have oil resources. The fuel price increases all the time. So when a government and its entities try to solve that problem some people want us to stop,” Radebe told reporters on Thursday.

“South Africa took a political decision to support South Sudan in its social and economic development long before I became minister of energy,” he stated.

He added that South African government has played a critical role in the liberation of South Sudan.

“In preparation for South Sudan, South Africa went to the extent of training many leaders and cadres in South Sudan for the new administration.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 4 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 month ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 4 weeks ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state 4

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 1 week ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 5

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 month ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Embattled SA minister responds

Published 13 hours ago

Gen. Buay’s case: Kiir sets up judicial panel

Published 14 hours ago

Testifier on Biar, Wol case doesn’t understand charges-Defense lawyer

Published 19 hours ago

It’s up to S. Sudanese to decide on interim govt, says Envoy Wais

Published 1 day ago

Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng signs R-ARCSS

Published 1 day ago

Eastern Lakes: Five feared dead in separate attacks

Published 1 day ago

30th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.