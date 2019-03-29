Embattled SA minister responds

The embattled South African minister of energy has clarified on the 1 billion dollar oil deal in South Sudan.

Last week, the media reported that Jeff Radebe was embroiled in the deal.

This came nearly five months after the minister of Petroleum – Ezekiel Lol – signed an MoU with his South African counterpart that will allow the two countries to work jointly to improve South Sudan’s oil and gas industry and subsequently boost the economy.

According to the deal, South Africa will build an oil refinery with a capacity of producing up to 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

However, members of the Democratic Alliance – the second largest party in South Africa, questioned why the energy minister undertook the billion dollar project in South Sudan without engaging the public on the matter.

The legislators further claimed that Radebe signed the agreement with the South Sudanese government without the approval of the Treasury and Cabinet.

“We do not have oil resources. The fuel price increases all the time. So when a government and its entities try to solve that problem some people want us to stop,” Radebe told reporters on Thursday.

“South Africa took a political decision to support South Sudan in its social and economic development long before I became minister of energy,” he stated.

He added that South African government has played a critical role in the liberation of South Sudan.

“In preparation for South Sudan, South Africa went to the extent of training many leaders and cadres in South Sudan for the new administration.”