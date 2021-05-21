21st May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Ethiopia says confidence in AU-Led dialogue on GERD

Ethiopia says confidence in AU-Led dialogue on GERD

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonen - credit | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia | May 20, 2021

The Ethiopian government has expressed its confidence in the AU-led dialogue with Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen said Ethiopia has confidence in the role of the AU in facilitating the negotiations and bringing the process to a successful conclusion.

He reaffirmed Ethiopia’s conviction on the principle of finding African solutions to African problems.

Egypt and Sudan are attempting to exert unnecessary pressure on Ethiopia through different means including the internationalization and politicization of technical issues which will only undermine trust among the three countries, he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this while he was delivering a keynote speech at a webinar meeting entitled, “The equitable use of the Nile: the role of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam for regional cooperation.”

The webinar was organized by Ethiopian embassies accredited to neighboring countries and the great lakes region jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Mr. Demeke further said the second-year filling of the GERD will be conducted as scheduled and agreed by the national scientific research group (NISRG) of the three countries.

Present at the meeting and delivering remarks, Deng Dau, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the GERD is a peace project that will benefit all in the region.

With this understanding, he said the South Sudan parliament will soon ratify the Nile basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), which outlines rights and obligations for the development of the Nile Basin water resources.

Deng Dau expressed his hope that the tripartite negotiation will be concluded with a mutually beneficial agreement.

He added that the riparian countries should have been part of the consultation since the river basin is a shared resource.

Members of the GERD negotiating team, Eng. Gedion Asfaw, Mr. Zerihun Abebe, and Dr. Yohannes Gebretsadik, including Dr. Emmanuel Kasimbazie, professor of law at Makerere University have tabled presentations on the renaissance dam from technical and legal perspectives.

Ethiopian Ambassadors in Egypt, Mr. Markos Tekle (Ph.D), and in Uganda, Ambassador Alemtsehay Meseret co-chaired the webinar which was organized by Ethiopian embassies accredited to neighboring countries and the great lakes region jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

More than 142 participants have attended the webinar meeting.

Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 4

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 5

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wildlife officer shot dead near Torit town

Published 8 mins ago

UNICEF condemns looting of humanitarian supplies in Pibor

Published 3 hours ago

Ethiopia says confidence in AU-Led dialogue on GERD

Published 4 hours ago

Five die in two separate attacks in Lakes

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t grounds all Antonov An-26s

Published 10 hours ago

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.