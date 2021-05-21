Five die in two separate attacks in Lakes

At least five people have died in two separate cattle-related incidents in Lakes State.

The attacks happened in Tonyajior cattle camp of Yirol East on Wednesday and Aluak-luak of Yirol West County on Thursday, respectively.

Police reports indicate that armed youth believed to be from Panyinjiar County Unity State carried out the raid on Tonyajior cattle camp.

At least three people were killed and three others wounded.

While the incident in Aluak-Luak occurred between youth groups from the same area who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

“In Aluak-luak, two people were trekking to a cattle camp. Unfortunately, they met with other youth coming from a cattle camp and they clashed. All of them were drunk. Two people died in the clashes,” Capt. Elijah Mabor, state police spokesperson, told Eye Radio via phone from Rumbek

Those who succumbed to gunshot wounds after the attack in Tonyajior include Jam Morwel, Adut Goyoi Agok and Duor Bol Akutu Bior.

Those killed in Aluak-Luak were identified as Matong Malaak and Machok Makoi.

Meanwhile, another cattle-related attack was reported in Rumbek East County on Thursday night.

No casualties have so far been reported.

But Capt. Mabor said the bandits raided over three hundred cows.

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in the state, armed youth from the neighboring states and within Lakes continue to possess firearms.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.