21st May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   Five die in two separate attacks in Lakes

Five die in two separate attacks in Lakes

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

A herd of cattle in Lakes State | Credit | File photo

At least five people have died in two separate cattle-related incidents in Lakes State.

The attacks happened in Tonyajior cattle camp of Yirol East on Wednesday and Aluak-luak of Yirol West County on Thursday, respectively.

Police reports indicate that armed youth believed to be from Panyinjiar County Unity State carried out the raid on Tonyajior cattle camp.

At least three people were killed and three others wounded.

While the incident in Aluak-Luak occurred between youth groups from the same area who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

“In Aluak-luak, two people were trekking to a cattle camp. Unfortunately, they met with other youth coming from a cattle camp and they clashed. All of them were drunk. Two people died in the clashes,” Capt. Elijah Mabor, state police spokesperson, told Eye Radio via phone from Rumbek

Those who succumbed to gunshot wounds after the attack in Tonyajior include Jam Morwel, Adut Goyoi Agok and Duor Bol Akutu Bior.

Those killed in Aluak-Luak were identified as Matong Malaak and Machok Makoi.

Meanwhile, another cattle-related attack was reported in Rumbek East County on Thursday night.

No casualties have so far been reported.

But Capt. Mabor said the bandits raided over three hundred cows.

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in the state, armed youth from the neighboring states and within Lakes continue to possess firearms.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 4

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 5

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five die in two separate attacks in Lakes

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t grounds all Antonov An-26s

Published 2 hours ago

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published 3 hours ago

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect

Published 3 hours ago

Sports minister bans Bright Stars from FIFA Arab Cup tournament

Published 4 hours ago

Israel agrees ceasefire in conflict with Gaza militants

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.