UNICEF condemns looting of humanitarian supplies in Pibor

UNICEF has condemned the looting of its humanitarian supplies in Pibor administrative areas following the recent outbreak of communal violence in the area.

According to UNICEF – South Sudan Representative, Hamida Lasseko, the life-saving food is enough to treat 2, 000 children with severe acute malnutrition.

UNICEF says the provisional reports confirm that since violence started on 7 May in Pibor more than 2,000 cartons of Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic-Food have been looted.

The statement added that almost half of nutrition centers treating children with malnutrition have temporarily stopped operating, adding that this has a direct and immediate effect on the survival of children.

Hamida stated South Sudan is going through one of its worst humanitarian crises.

“I strongly condemn the violence happening in Pibor county and the looting of the humanitarian supplies of UNICEF, as they have a dramatic impact on the children we serve,” said UNICEF – South Sudan Representative.

The humanitarian actors have scaled-up their interventions to assist children and the population in need, including in Pibor County which has the most severe levels of malnutrition in children.

The statement stated that the only safe water system in Gumuruk was destroyed, leaving over 15,000 people without clean water and at risk of disease.

“Violence has led to the destruction and closure of the only facility in Gumuruk supporting prevention and response to Gender Based Violence for women and adolescent girls,” Hamida said.

“Also, in Gumuruk two schools with education material were burnt down, and due to the violence, schools in all the four payams in Pibor County were temporarily closed.”

UNICEF – South Sudan Representative said that violence and destruction and looting of humanitarian supplies and services have a huge impact on the rights of children to survival, thriving and development.

Hamida called for an immediate end of the violence.

The head of UNICEF also said remain committed with its partners to continue to support children in need of humanitarian assistance.

“We will ensure access to services for children and their communities are restored,” concluded the statement.

