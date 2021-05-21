21st May 2021
Wildlife officer shot dead near Torit town

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

 

A 47-year-old wildlife officer was shot dead by his colleague yesterday near Torit town in Eastern Equatoria State.

The deceased identified as Alfred Mono Michael was gunned down at 8 PM in Nyasira area, about 2 kilometers west of Torit town, along the Juba-Torit road.

According to the police, Mono and his killer were burning charcoal together before he was murdered.

“They fought and the colleague shot the deceased with three bullets. The chief called us, we sent an ambulance there and they brought him to the hospital but unfortunately, he succumbed to gunshot wounds at around 11 PM last night,” said Major Justin Cleophas Takur, Eastern Equatoria state police spokesperson.

He added that the suspect is still at large.

