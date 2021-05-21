21st May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Khartoum to deport six hundred South Sudanese convicts

Khartoum to deport six hundred South Sudanese convicts

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A section of the youth who were reportedly mobilizing to engage in communal fight in Khartoum last week. Courtesy image

At least six hundred South Sudanese will be deported from Sudan after completing a six-month prison term in Khartoum.

They are among those convicted of violent acts and disturbing the peace in the Sudanese capital.

Last week, two South Sudanese communities fought on communal lines during the Eid al Fitr holidays.

“Those who were arrested in the areas of Geriff, Hela Kuku, Maigoma, Haj Yousif, and Suba are more than 900. They were taken to prison until the issue subsided,” an activist reported.

The clashes reportedly started during a meeting organized to discuss some marriage arrangements on May 14.

It, however, turned violent after a family discovered that their daughter, whose marriage was being discussed, eloped with the man.

The fighting escalated among young people in various residential areas leading to the death of 7 people and the injury of 22 others.

Sudanese authorities rounded up several suspects. 600 South Sudanese were convicted on May 19.

“Those arrested carrying machetes on the streets of Khartoum were sentenced to 6 months in the prison, and fined 20,000 Sudanese Pounds per person,” said Achol Malong, a South Sudanese human rights activist based in Khartoum.

“Those who killed the 7 people are still waiting for their conviction,” she explained. “We encouraged the government of Sudan to do so because if they don’t take this kind of action, our people will continue to die in numbers.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 4

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 5

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Khartoum to deport six hundred South Sudanese convicts

Published 4 hours ago

Wildlife officer shot dead near Torit town

Published 6 hours ago

UNICEF condemns looting of humanitarian supplies in Pibor

Published 9 hours ago

Ethiopia says confidence in AU-Led dialogue on GERD

Published 10 hours ago

Five die in two separate attacks in Lakes

Published 14 hours ago

Gov’t grounds all Antonov An-26s

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.