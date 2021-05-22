22nd May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Nigerian army chief killed in air crash

Nigerian army chief killed in air crash

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

Gen Attahiru was only appointed to the post in January/Getty Images.

Nigeria’s army chief, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has been killed in a plane crash in the north-western state of Kaduna, officials say.

The incident happened as the plane was trying to land in bad weather, the military said. Ten other officers, including the plane’s crew also died.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash.

Gen Attahiru, 54, only took up his post in January in an overhaul of the military’s top brass.

It was part of the government’s plan to boost the military’s efficiency in fighting a more than decade-long jihadist insurgency.

The Nigerian Air Force said the incident happened as the plane was landing at Kaduna International Airport.

On Twitter, the president said the crash was a “mortal blow… at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country”.

Friday’s crash comes three months to the day after a Nigerian military plane crashed short of a runway in the capital Abuja, killing all seven people on board.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 4

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 5

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba traders protests ‘mistreatment,’ shut shops

Published 37 mins ago

MP Animu’s appointment revoked over ‘nationality issues’

Published 55 mins ago

Nigerian army chief killed in air crash

Published 4 hours ago

Khartoum to deport six hundred South Sudanese convicts

Published 16 hours ago

Wildlife officer shot dead near Torit town

Published 18 hours ago

UNICEF condemns looting of humanitarian supplies in Pibor

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.