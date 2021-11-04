EU announces $2.3m to support flood victims in S Sudan

The European Union Commission has announced an emergency funding of $2.3 million to support people affected by floods in South Sudan.



Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 27 counties across South Sudan have been affected by floods.

As of last month, an estimated 40 people have died and over 750,000 people are affected.

UNOCHA stated that Jonglei and Unity were the most affected states – accounting for 58% of people affected by floods in the country.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal came second as states badly affected by floodwater.

“The emergency humanitarian funding will be channeled through the EU’s humanitarian partner, the International Organization for Migration, and will be used to provide vulnerable populations with life-saving water and sanitation, shelter and other essential non-food items,” the EU commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, saidIn a press statement seen by Eye Radio.

However, before the flooding, around 70% of South Sudan’s population was already in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions, and undernutrition is at critical levels.