4th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   EU announces $2.3m to support flood victims in S Sudan

EU announces $2.3m to support flood victims in S Sudan

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Youth help a family move to a higher ground in Fangak, Jonglei State, on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Local authorities say over 20,000 people are homeless after their villages submerged in flood waters in Fangak County | Credit | Courtesy

The European Union Commission has announced an emergency funding of $2.3 million to support people affected by floods in South Sudan.

Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 27 counties across South Sudan have been affected by floods.

As of last month, an estimated 40 people have died and over 750,000 people are affected.

UNOCHA stated that Jonglei and Unity were the most affected states – accounting for 58% of people affected by floods in the country.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal came second as states badly affected by floodwater.

“The emergency humanitarian funding will be channeled through the EU’s humanitarian partner, the International Organization for Migration, and will be used to provide vulnerable populations with life-saving water and sanitation, shelter and other essential non-food items,” the EU commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, saidIn a press statement seen by Eye Radio.

However, before the flooding, around 70% of South Sudan’s population was already in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions, and undernutrition is at critical levels.

Popular Stories
Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’ 1

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers 2

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers

Published Monday, November 1, 2021

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol 3

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol

Published Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers 4

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Bor police harass women over “too short” skirts 5

Bor police harass women over “too short” skirts

Published Friday, October 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EU announces $2.3m to support flood victims in S Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

NSS arrests 14 suspects, impound $93m fake dollars

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD leaders to meet over ousted chair, Abdalla Hamdok

Published 5 hours ago

Renk farmers appeal to UN agencies to buy their sorghum

Published 8 hours ago

NEC dismisses Lopuke’s exam leak and dubious result claims

Published 8 hours ago

Immigration receives 5,000 regular passport booklets

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.