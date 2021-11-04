4th November 2021
NSS arrests 14 suspects, impound $93m fake dollars

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 4 hours ago

About 14 suspects – 12 South Sudanese and two foreigners - were caught during a crackdown by national security operation. Among the items were counterfeit dollars - totaling over $93 million, 400,000 SSP - Credit | Eye Radio/Alex Misogo | Nov. 4, 2021

The National Security Service has apprehended 14 suspected criminals in possession of fake money and money laundering chemicals.

The suspects – 12 South Sudanese and two foreigners – were caught during a crackdown by the national security operation division yesterday.

The foreign nationals have been identified as Guinea Bissauan and a Liberian.

Among the items were counterfeit dollars – totaling over $93 million, 400,000 SSP.

The Director of Public Relations at the National Security Service, David John, says the men were also caught in possession of stolen cars, rickshaws and motorbikes.

“The team managed to apprehend an amount of 88, 000,000 black USD Dollar 5,071,000 incomplete US Dollar and 400,000 notes South Sudanese pounds, as well as chemical producing powders and other ingredients,” John said while addressing the media in Juba.

“The second operations yield apprehension of stolen items which include 3 rickshaws, 2 Toyota Premios and 1 Van guard’s vehicles and 6 motorcycles.”

John cautioned members of the public to be aware of such criminal activities and protect their business from falling victims to these criminals.

According to the South Sudan Penal Code of 2008, faking money or owning instruments and materials for the purpose of using it are national security crimes.

Therefore, it says anyone who is found guilty is liable to imprisonment of not more than seven years.

4th November 2021

