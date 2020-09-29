Ex-refugee gets a role at UNHCR’s 2020 Executive Committee meeting

A former South Sudanese refugee has been appointed Canada’s advisor to the UNHCR’s 2020 Executive Committee meeting.

Malual Bol Kiir, a former refugee, will work closely with the Local Engagement Refugee Research Network as he undertakes the work on behalf of the Refugee Advisory Network.

Announced on Monday, Malual’s role to the Canadian delegation will be to bring the refugee perspective to global refugee policy discussions.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio via phone from Canada on Tuesday, Malual said as a former refugee, he will use his experience to voice the real concerns of refugees.

“I know the issues that I will be addressing, these are refugees’ issues globally. I am in touch with refugees,” he said.

“My consulting with them gives me power in the room, this is because I talk to these different refugees in seven different continents.”

Malual is the founder of the African Youth Action Network – a leadership and peacebuilding organization based in Uganda, which recruits youths as agents of peace and conflict prevention.

He is also a founding member for the Search for Common Ground’s Global Youth Leadership Council.

Malual is expected to attend the 71st Session of UNHCR’s Executive Committee meeting starting on October 5-9.

