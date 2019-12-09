9th December 2019
Eye Radio recognized for its outstanding HIV/AIDS programs

Author: Gladys Fred | Published: 4 hours ago

Eye Manager Business Manager David Ariik receives the certificate in Juba at the weekend | Credit | Gladys Fred/Eye Radio

The Peer Project in partnership with the Network of Aids Service organizations in South Sudan has awarded Eye Radio a certificate in recognition for its outstanding and extensive coverage of HIV/AIDS programs in the country.

Peter Garang Ngor, program coordinator for The Peer Project said Eye Radio provided much needed information by increasing awareness and reduction of stigma among the communities of South Sudan.

He congratulated Eye Radio upon winning this year’s HIV Media awards and for supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“I must assure you that without Eye Radio, I think our voices wouldn’t have gone far,” Garang said during the awards ceremony on Friday.

“Our voices would not have reached the 12 different ethnic languages if Eye Media/Eye Radio had not translated into the local languages.”

Through the HIV campaign in partnership with the South Sudan Aids Commission with support from UNDP, Eye Radio produced and translated key messages on HIV stigma, prevention, and management into over 12 languages.

In South Sudan in 2018, 190,000 people were living with HIV, according to UNAIDS.

Women are dis-proportionally affected by HIV in South Sudan: of the 180 000 adults living with HIV, 100 000 (55.56%) were women, it says.

HIV is a preventable disease. Effective HIV prevention interventions have been proven to reduce HIV transmission.

People who get tested for HIV and learn that they are infected can make significant behavior changes to improve their health and reduce the risk of transmitting HIV to their sex or drug-using partners.

