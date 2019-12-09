Three lose lives in Abyei attack

Three people have reportedly been killed and three others missing after an attack in the eastern part of Abyei.

According to the Chief of Abyei Administrative Area, the attack which involved Arab nomads and the Ngok Dinka, occurred in Loa area, some 19 kms East of Abyei.

Those killed are Kur Bagat Chol, Lueth Arop Ajak and Reech Ring Lueth; while the missing individuals are, Deng Ring Deng, Ayuel Atem Akok and Garang Lual Aknon.

“In fact yesterday [Sunday] at around 4PM, the Messeriya actually attacked the area of Loa for the second,” Kuol Alor told Eye Radio via phone from Abyei.

The motive behind the killings is not yet clear.

In the same area in November, however, nine people were also killed and four others wounded in two separate incidents.

The attack took place in the villages of Myadol and Dongop areas.

Also in October, one person was reportedly killed and four others wounded in a road ambush in Wunkiir Area, in Abyei.

However, he said the situation is now relatively calm “and people are still” in their homes.

Early this year, the Undersecretary of the UN Peacekeeping Operations called on South Sudan and Sudan to use their new-found cordial bilateral relations to resolve the status of the Abyei region.

In 2018, the United Nations said domestic issues affecting South Sudan and Sudan have overshadowed their willingness in resolving the Abyei issue.