9th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Three lose lives in Abyei attack

Three lose lives in Abyei attack

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The disputed Abyei Area encircled in yellow

Three people have reportedly been killed and three others missing after an attack in the eastern part of Abyei.

According to the Chief of Abyei Administrative Area, the attack which involved Arab nomads and the Ngok Dinka, occurred in Loa area, some 19 kms East of Abyei.

Those killed are Kur Bagat Chol, Lueth Arop Ajak and Reech Ring Lueth; while the missing individuals are, Deng Ring Deng, Ayuel Atem Akok and Garang Lual Aknon.

“In fact yesterday [Sunday] at around 4PM, the Messeriya actually attacked the area of Loa for the second,” Kuol Alor told Eye Radio via phone from Abyei.

The motive behind the killings is not yet clear.

In the same area in November, however, nine people were also killed and four others wounded in two separate incidents.

The attack took place in the villages of Myadol and Dongop areas.

Also in October, one person was reportedly killed and four others wounded in a road ambush in Wunkiir Area, in Abyei.

However, he said the situation is now relatively calm “and people are still” in their homes.

Early this year, the Undersecretary of the UN Peacekeeping Operations called on South Sudan and Sudan to use their new-found cordial bilateral relations to resolve the status of the Abyei region.

In 2018, the United Nations said domestic issues affecting South Sudan and Sudan have overshadowed their willingness in resolving the Abyei issue.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Bari

Listen Live
Popular Stories
TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute 1

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published Friday, December 6, 2019

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties 2

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties

Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous” 3

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous”

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock 4

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers 5

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers

Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Three lose lives in Abyei attack

Published 4 hours ago

Eye Radio recognized for its outstanding HIV/AIDS programs

Published 5 hours ago

Machar expected in Juba shortly

Published 7 hours ago

Leader calls for deployment of more forces on disputed island

Published 10 hours ago

Makana quits

Published 1 day ago

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous”

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.