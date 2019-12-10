UNMISS concerned by latest clashes

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has said it’s worried about the latest series of insecurity incidents in parts of the country.

At the weekend, UNMISS there were reported clashes over supplies being transported by barge near Jikou, in Upper Nile.

In a separate incident, internal fighting within the ranks of an armed group in north-western Unity was also reported.

In addition, there have been intercommunal clashes on a disputed island between Jonglei and Eastern Lakes, and deadly fighting in Maper, Western Lakes State.

“These clashes in areas that have been relatively calm for many months is worrying,” said David Shearer, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, in a statement issued on Monday.

Peace parties are expected to set up the long-awaited coalition government in February.

However, the UN mission says it’s afraid, such clashes are a threat to the implementation of the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

“The parties in South Sudan have respected the ceasefire signed in 2018 but these intercommunal incidents raise tensions and increase the risk of sparking more serious violence,” Shearer stated.

UNMISS said it is working with authorities at the local and national level to resolve these disputes and will continue to support reconciliation and peace-building among the affected communities.

Last week, it dispatched Nepali peacekeepers to Maper where at least 89 people have died in the retaliatory attacks.