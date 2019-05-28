Father of suspect behind killing of Ugandan nationals arrested in W.Lakes

Authorities in Western Lakes state have arrested the father of one of five gunmen accused of killing two Ugandan teachers along the road to Rumbek on Sunday.

The suspect’s father was detained in order to help police trace the whereabouts of his son -who is reportedly in hidding.

Two Ugandan nationals working at Hope and Resurrection Secondary School were attacked by armed youths between Eastern Bhar-naam and Western Bhar-naam County at a place called Pulkuji while driving to Rumbek town to procure school materials.

Charles Kule. deputy headmaster, and Willis Binsiima, administrator at the secondary school in Atiaba area died on the spot.

The armed men claimed to have responded in revenge over the killing of their chief by a truck driver the previous day.

According to Amung-piny County Commissioner, five young men have been identified as those directly responsible for the shooting of a school land-cruiser, and the subsequent killing of the Ugandan nationals.

Mawut Manuer said the suspect’s father was briefly released yesterday to help authorities apprehend the suspects.

“Yes, he was detained yesterday and he told us he is talking with his son through someone else phone . So he is talking to the boy to surrender himself to the authorities,” Manuer said.

The suspect’s father promised to hand-over his son to the state authorities.

Commissioner Manuer promised to bring the suspects to book. He warns that if the father doesn’t hand-over his son, the government will detain all his cows at a nearby cattle camp, until the matter is resolved.

Cattle are a source of livelihood for most pastoralists families in Western Lakes.

“First the police will apprehend them, then we will go to their cattle camp- I know the cattle camp is near here – and confiscate the animals. Then we will transfer the suspects father to the town prison, until we get the culprits,” Manuer stated.

“But for sure we will get these people,” he added.

The Commissioner said once the young man is arrested, he will help in tracing the rest of the suspects.