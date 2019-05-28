NPTC maintains accommodation of peace delegates in hotels

The National Pre-Transitional Committee has revoked its decision to terminate the accommodation of peace delegates in the hotels, less than a day after calling for their removal.

In a letter dated 27th May, the NPTC told the hotels management that it could not proceed with the transfer of the delegates to alternative accommodations as earlier communicated.

On Saturday, the head of the accommodation committee wrote a letter saying that the NPTC will not be responsible for the accommodation of any member who remains in the hotel from Monday 27th May.

It directed the various hotel managements to stop offering rooms to the delegates.

But yesterday, the NPTC says it “encountered serious challenges in their decision to transit the delegates from the hotels to alternative accommodations.”

The NPTC Secretary, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro sent a revocation letter to hotels management cancelling the termination of accommodation till further notice.

It said it wants the process of transition to be “harmonious, peace and smooth to avoid conflict that would interfere with the implementation of the peace agreement.”

The letter did not explain what challenges the NPTC experienced in its effort to move the delegates to less expensive accommodations.

A week ago, it resolved to relocate the representatives to South Sudan hotel in Juba.

There are hundreds of peace delegates representing the SPLM-IO, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees, and other Political Parties being accommodated by the government -through the NPTC.

The public and civil society groups have accused the delegates of unnecessarily spending public funds on luxury, their bodyguards, family members and friends, at the expense of delivering services.