29th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   “Do not support disgruntled leaders,” Upper Nile region told.

“Do not support disgruntled leaders,” Upper Nile region told.

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Opening session of the Greater Upper Nile Regional Dialogue Conference in Juba on Monday 20, 2019. PHOTO: Embassy of Japan in South Sudan

Some speakers at last week’s Greater Upper Nile regional conference have urged people from the region to shun violence and withdraw support from any leader who asks them to fight in order to settle political scores.

The speakers say the Upper Nile region has received much of the share of violence, famine and destruction in the country since 2005.

Between 2013 and 2015, most of the fighting took place in several states of Upper Nile, although the violence started in Juba.

The resumption of violence in 2016, also escalated into parts of Equatoria and Upper Nile states.

Speaking to representatives from the region during the National Dialogue conference last week, Jonglei state governor, Philip Aguer says people from Upper Nile should not blindly support leaders who encourage violence.

“Let us confront our war lords and remind them that they have finish all their comrades whom they started war with, whether Anyanya 2 or SPLA and they are now killing their grandchildren. I this what God created them for Upper Nile?” Aguer asked.

He says recurrence of conflicts over politics, cattle and children in the region has slowed down prospects for development.

The SPLM Secretary for Information, Peter Lam Both who also spoke at the same venue said communities should not accept being used by disgruntled leaders when they loss government jobs.

“Why is the government good when they are in it and as soon as they are out, it’s bad?” Lam inquired.

“When somebody has a problem with the government and they are relieved, they run to you and say our section is oppressed, we are not this and that. If you want our problems to stop, please stop supporting this government,” He said.

According to the UN, violence has killed over 500,000 people, and displaced about 4 million people within South Sudan, and to the neighboring countries.

Among the states most affected by the conflicts are; former Unity state, Upper Nile and Jonglei states.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion 1

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 2

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development 3

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA 4

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published Friday, May 24, 2019

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham 5

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“Do not support disgruntled leaders,” Upper Nile region told.

Published 4 hours ago

Father of suspect behind killing of Ugandan nationals arrested in W.Lakes

Published 22 hours ago

NPTC maintains accommodation of peace delegates in hotels

Published 1 day ago

Joint Defense Board orders teams to start reorganizing forces at cantonment sites

Published 1 day ago

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published 1 day ago

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.