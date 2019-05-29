“Do not support disgruntled leaders,” Upper Nile region told.

Some speakers at last week’s Greater Upper Nile regional conference have urged people from the region to shun violence and withdraw support from any leader who asks them to fight in order to settle political scores.

The speakers say the Upper Nile region has received much of the share of violence, famine and destruction in the country since 2005.

Between 2013 and 2015, most of the fighting took place in several states of Upper Nile, although the violence started in Juba.

The resumption of violence in 2016, also escalated into parts of Equatoria and Upper Nile states.

Speaking to representatives from the region during the National Dialogue conference last week, Jonglei state governor, Philip Aguer says people from Upper Nile should not blindly support leaders who encourage violence.

“Let us confront our war lords and remind them that they have finish all their comrades whom they started war with, whether Anyanya 2 or SPLA and they are now killing their grandchildren. I this what God created them for Upper Nile?” Aguer asked.

He says recurrence of conflicts over politics, cattle and children in the region has slowed down prospects for development.

The SPLM Secretary for Information, Peter Lam Both who also spoke at the same venue said communities should not accept being used by disgruntled leaders when they loss government jobs.

“Why is the government good when they are in it and as soon as they are out, it’s bad?” Lam inquired.

“When somebody has a problem with the government and they are relieved, they run to you and say our section is oppressed, we are not this and that. If you want our problems to stop, please stop supporting this government,” He said.

According to the UN, violence has killed over 500,000 people, and displaced about 4 million people within South Sudan, and to the neighboring countries.

Among the states most affected by the conflicts are; former Unity state, Upper Nile and Jonglei states.