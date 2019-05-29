Nat’l Dialogue Co-chair apologizes to Yau Yau over ‘ill-informed’ remarks

The Co-Chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee Angelo Beda has apologized to the governor of Buma state for wrongly accusing of removing a state minister without justifiable reasons.

Last week, Angelo Beda publicly told participants at the Greater Upper Nile regional conference in Juba that David Yau Yau fired his Minister of Public Services and Labor for reportedly speaking his mind at the conference.

But in an apology letter seen by Eye Radio, Angelo Beda said he was misinformed “by some members of Buma state that Boutros was reshuffled as a result of his remarks at the regional conference.”

He said after speaking to Governor Yau Yau, he found out that Butros was a subject of a normal reshuffle in Buma state.

David Yau Yau has over the week been issuing decrees over the state television, SSBC, announcing the removal and appointment of various state officials, including; Ministers, Advisors and Commissioners.