Female Journalists’ Network launches Media Gender Policy

The Female Journalists’ Network has launched the media gender policy aiming to provide guidelines for writing gender responsive and sensitive stories.



The gender policy will also help female journalists in writing women stories in the men dominated media.

The policy launched on Tuesday under the theme: “Towards Gender Equality in and Through the Media.”

The chairperson of the Female Journalists’ Network says the main objective of the policy is to fill the gap in how the media reports women issues.

Ayaa Irene urges female journalists, leaders and women in general to not keep quiet about issues that are affecting women in the society.

“We hope to see women stories coming up because the media has been missing women stories. Women themselves are not willing to talk to the media. They are not willing to give comments anytime the media wants comments from them,” said Irene.

“Today [Tuesday] we brought them to witness the launching of the Gender Policy and also after the launch, there was of course a panel discussion talking about the role of women leaders in promoting women stories in the Media.”

The launch was attended by over 50 female journalists and Women leaders.

This includes women parliamentarians, female ministers, female journalists, and women from civil society.

Other are faith based organizations, women in business and women groups from the grassroots attended the event.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter