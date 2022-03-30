Ministry of General Education announces official schools opening date

The government has announced May 2nd as the official schools opening day across the country, the Undersecretary at the National Ministry of General Education has said.



In last year’s guideline for reopening of schools, the ministry said the academic year 2022-2023 is to officially kickoff on April 4.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in Juba, the Undersecretary at the National Ministry of General Education, Kuyok Abuol Kuyok revealed that, in the new academic calendar, all schools will open on May 2, 2022.

Kuyok however says the school can start registering students now as they await reopening.

He directed the State’s Ministry of Education to take punitive measures on schools that will disobey the academic year calendar.

“From now, schools will be open on Monday, May 2 but we take this opportunity to encourage schools, teachers to register students, prepare schools for reopening,” Kuyok said.

“Schools are not open on 4th of April. The state authorities have to take measures against those kinds of schools that will try opening before May 2nd because the academic calendar is supposed to be uniform for private schools.”

