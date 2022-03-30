1st April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Ministry of General Education announces official schools opening date

Ministry of General Education announces official schools opening date

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The government has announced May 2nd as the official schools opening day across the country, the Undersecretary at the National Ministry of General Education has said.

In last year’s guideline for reopening of schools, the ministry said the academic year 2022-2023 is to officially kickoff on April 4.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in Juba, the Undersecretary at the National Ministry of General Education, Kuyok Abuol Kuyok revealed that, in the new academic calendar, all schools will open on May 2, 2022.

Kuyok however says the school can start registering students now as they await reopening.

He directed the State’s Ministry of Education to take punitive measures on schools that will disobey the academic year calendar.

“From now, schools will be open on Monday, May 2 but we take this opportunity to encourage schools, teachers to register students, prepare schools for reopening,” Kuyok said.

“Schools are not open on 4th of April. The state authorities have to take measures against those kinds of schools that will try opening before May 2nd because the academic calendar is supposed to be uniform for private schools.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others 1

Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free 2

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor 3

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land 4

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land

Published Friday, March 25, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command 5

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command

Published Sunday, March 27, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

People should not be scared, peace is on track – Makuei

Published 10 hours ago

Urgent funding needed to assist 6.8 million in S. Sudan in 2022 – UN

Published 10 hours ago

Biden renews national emergency on South Sudan

Published 11 hours ago

Makuei explains why some parties are unhappy with CTSAM-VM

Published 12 hours ago

Police identify key suspect in Nakuru arson attack, Amb Ajongo

Published 13 hours ago

Egypt announces visa regulations for S. Sudanese

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.