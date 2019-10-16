First ever women’s football league kicks off

The first ever women’s football league under the South Sudan Football Association kicked off in Juba on Tuesday evening.

In the opening match of the tournament, Torit women team beat hosts Juba 2-1 at the Bulk Playground.

A game that kicked off in a low pace, saw hosts Juba take an early lead when Emmanuella broke through to slot the ball past the advancing Torit goalkeeper.

After conceding the goal, the team from the Eastern part of the country put pressure on hosts. And 5 minutes later, they found the equalizer to take the game into half all square.

At the restart of the second half, Torit took the game to the host and played the first 10 minutes in the half of the host.

The pressure exerted by the visitors resulted in a goal which enabled them take the lead for the first time in the game.

That result means Torit sit top of group A with 3 points as the game between Yei women team and Yambio women team was postponed to Wednesday due to late arrival of the Yambio team.

Speaking during the event, Christopher Marina, chairperson in charge of Women Football Association, said the tournament will be organized every year.

“This tournament will be organized every year for the girls so that we promote women football in the country,” Marina said.

She further stated that the tournament will also act as a selection process to choose the best players for the national women football team that is expected to compete in the regional and international competitions.

“We are also using this tournament as a selection tournament, because from it, we shall get the best players who will form our national women’s team which will compete in regional and international competitions,” she stressed.

If formed, the CECAFA Women’s U20 will be the engagement for the South Sudan national Women in December 2019.