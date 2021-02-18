Five drug smugglers to be charged

Investigators have referred five people among them four foreign nationals to court for smuggling 26 kilograms of heroin.

According to the head of legal administration and general attorney in Central Equatoria State, the five suspects were arrested in November last year.

Two Kenyans, two Nigerians, and a South Sudanese woman were paraded before the press today after being busted with 26 kilograms of heroin.

Sabri Wani Ladu says they were caught trying to smuggle the drug to Liberia via Juba International Airport.

He says the suspects hid the drug inside an electronic device and smuggled it by bus from Uganda.

“This drug was seized after the police and security personnel observed that the load did not match what is written on the shipping papers, it was written 25 but the actual weight was 26, the security opened the electronics devices and found this heroin,” Wani said while parading the five before the press on Thursday.

“We faced some difficulties to determine the type of the drugs that is why we sent it to Sudan for lab check. The perpetrators are 4 foreigners and one South Sudan female. Two are Nigerians, 2 are Kenyans, and they have no work permits, only one has.”

According to the police, the five will be tried under article 383 subsection 2 (a) of the South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008.

The law says whoever commits the offense of aggravated unlawful dealing in a dangerous drug, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter