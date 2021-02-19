19th February 2021
Nearly 200 test positive for the dreaded virus

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The Ministry of Health says it has confirmed 193 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This raises South Sudan’s cumulative tally to 6,277.

The results were obtained from 923 samples tested across the country.

Of the confirmed cases, 32 are from the government’s public health laboratory, 2 from Bor Civil Hospital, 2 from Torit, 41 from Nojum, 9 from UNMISS, 1 from Yambio and 106 from Med Blue private clinic.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 83 as there was no new death registered.

The ministry said it has so far conducted 101,379 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April 2020.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, said, 587 contacts are being traced.

So far, 4,014cases have recovered.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.



