18th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   First women’s football league kicks off this Saturday

First women’s football league kicks off this Saturday

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 9 hours ago

The SSFA launched its women’s strategy late last year and one of the key goals was the creation of a women’s football league./SSFA

The South Sudan Football Association will for the first time in its history hold a Women’s Football League starting February 20th, 2021.

All 8 teams taking part in the Women’s National League represent the various regions of South Sudan.

The SSFA launched its women’s strategy late last year and one of the key strategic goals was the creation of a Women’s Football League.

Women around South Sudan will be able to play competitive football for the first time and also with the announcement of a national women’s team coach last week, the league will help create a pathway for players into the National Senior Women’s Team.

Captain Amy Lasu, speaking to the media team said:

“It’s the first time this is happening so the mood is great, it is a big deal for all the women because it has never happened in this country so there is a lot of excitement and the women can’t wait for the League to start,” said Amy Lasu, captain of the national senior women’s team.

“I’m mostly looking forward to playing other teams because I’ve never been able to play with other teams except for the ones in Juba, so I’m looking forward to playing with them to see how good they are, and I think it’s going to be great.”

Yei Women Football Club Coach Sonia Amaka who doubles as the SSFA U20 women’s national team coach expressed excitement, saying, “this is great for our country because players will get the opportunity to play with women from all states across South Sudan”

“This is also going to give us a chance as coaches to practice our coaching skills working with the women day in day out for the first time. Our team Yei Women FC has been training hard and all the girls cannot wait to play their first match, so I’m looking forward to competing with all other teams,” she added.

The South Sudan Federation President, Francis Amin said he initiated the women’s football League program to follow the FIFA standard and the professional way of playing women’s football.

“I’m very happy that we’re going to kick off the first-ever Women’s Football League in South Sudan. It started as a dream but now it’s going to be a reality on the 20th of February. I am looking forward to implementing all the plans in our strategic plan according to our vision and mission,” he added.

Mr. Amin says he is aware of the challenges ahead, “but we shall learn from them and immediately we shall put measures in play for the sustainability of the program.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bank governor catches Coronavirus 1

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba 2

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 4

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19 5

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five drug smugglers to be charged

Published 3 hours ago

First women’s football league kicks off this Saturday

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir’s party behind state gov’t formation delays – IO

Published 10 hours ago

Resumption of Juba-Rumbek road construction without assessment raises concern

Published 11 hours ago

S.Sudan falls to Nigeria in first group D game

Published 13 hours ago

Six S.Sudanese children die in grenade blast

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.