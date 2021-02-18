First women’s football league kicks off this Saturday

The South Sudan Football Association will for the first time in its history hold a Women’s Football League starting February 20th, 2021.

All 8 teams taking part in the Women’s National League represent the various regions of South Sudan.

The SSFA launched its women’s strategy late last year and one of the key strategic goals was the creation of a Women’s Football League.

Women around South Sudan will be able to play competitive football for the first time and also with the announcement of a national women’s team coach last week, the league will help create a pathway for players into the National Senior Women’s Team.

Captain Amy Lasu, speaking to the media team said:

“It’s the first time this is happening so the mood is great, it is a big deal for all the women because it has never happened in this country so there is a lot of excitement and the women can’t wait for the League to start,” said Amy Lasu, captain of the national senior women’s team.

“I’m mostly looking forward to playing other teams because I’ve never been able to play with other teams except for the ones in Juba, so I’m looking forward to playing with them to see how good they are, and I think it’s going to be great.”

Yei Women Football Club Coach Sonia Amaka who doubles as the SSFA U20 women’s national team coach expressed excitement, saying, “this is great for our country because players will get the opportunity to play with women from all states across South Sudan”

“This is also going to give us a chance as coaches to practice our coaching skills working with the women day in day out for the first time. Our team Yei Women FC has been training hard and all the girls cannot wait to play their first match, so I’m looking forward to competing with all other teams,” she added.

The South Sudan Federation President, Francis Amin said he initiated the women’s football League program to follow the FIFA standard and the professional way of playing women’s football.

“I’m very happy that we’re going to kick off the first-ever Women’s Football League in South Sudan. It started as a dream but now it’s going to be a reality on the 20th of February. I am looking forward to implementing all the plans in our strategic plan according to our vision and mission,” he added.

Mr. Amin says he is aware of the challenges ahead, “but we shall learn from them and immediately we shall put measures in play for the sustainability of the program.”

