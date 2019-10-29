Five perish in road accident

Five people have been confirmed dead in the latest road accident along the Juba-Nimule highway.

An eight-seater Noah minivan collided with a trailer near Ashwa area Tuesday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson who visited the scene, three people have also been injured in the accident.

“We lost five people and three others were wounded. It was a collision between a big truck and small Noah,” Major General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

He added that those who died include a mother and her child and a Burundian.

The wounded passengers have been taken to Juba for treatment.

The Noah was traveling from Nimule to Juba.