SSFA, MTN ink national team deal

South Sudan football Association and MTN South Sudan have entered into a partnership to sponsor the national team activities during the 2021 Africa cup of nation qualifiers.

The agreement reached during a meeting between the acting presidents who also doubles as the Vice President of South Sudan football Association Mr. Venasio Amoum and Miss Lily Zondo acting Chief Executive Officer of MTN.

The partnership starts with MTN South Sudan supporting the teams travel to Malawi and back to Khartoum for their first group games next month.

Speaking to the media after the agreement, Venasio Amoum said it’s great to see companies such as MTN coming to support the national team.

“It’s a pleasure to see MTN coming in to supports us and help in improving the national team,” said Venasio.

He further urged other companies to emulate the gesture of MTN and start supporting sports development in the country.

“I also want to ask other companies in the country to join MTN and support the development of sports in South Sudan,” Venasio added.

On her part, Lily Zondo acting MTN South Sudan Chief Executive Officer said her company is horned to start the partnership and work with SSFA.

“For us at MTN it’s really a Horner and privilege to form partnership with the national team,” said Miss Lily Zondo.

She went on to said MTN will continue to support the development of sports in the country.

“It’s no secret that we are very keen on sponsoring and partnering especially in the field of Sports,” Miss Lily Zondo Added.

MTN has supported football in the country with the 2014 MTN 8 tournament which has not been staged with no clear reasons.

Recently, MTN South Sudan sponsored the Jubek State basketball playoffs which concluded few weeks ago.

South Sudan are in group B of the 2021 Africa cup of nation along with Uganda, Malawi and Burkina Faso.

They start their campaign against the Malawi Flames on 13 November before taking on Burkina Faso five days later.