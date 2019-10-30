States “revive” Marial-bai agreement

The three neighboring states of Wau, Gogrial and Tonj are holding a four-day meeting to review the Marial-bai agreement which was violated earlier this.

In March, cattle keepers from Tonj drove their animals through farms in Wau, triggering a communal conflict which reportedly left at least 15 people dead.

Wau State officials also added that 5 women and two young girls were sexually assaulted in the series of attacks attributed to farming land dispute.

This incidents occurred mainly in Kwajina and Roc-roc Dony counties.

“We have around 40 participants and high ranking state government officials who will participate in the Marial-bai agreement revival conference,” said William Wol, minister of information in Tonj State.

The December 2016 Marial-Bai Agreement obligates the governments of Wau, Gogrial and Tonj to regulate the relationship between pastoralists and farmers.

Every dry season, cattle keepers from Gogrial and Tonj migrate to Wau State for green pasture and water.

But the agreement stipulates that, no pastoralists shall be allowed to carry gun during migration to Wau.

However, armed pastoralist from Tonj have been reportedly crossing over to Wau, resulting in the loss of lives and property.

The meeting commences in Tony Town on Wednesday and it will conclude on Saturday.