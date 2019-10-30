30th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   States “revive” Marial-bai agreement

States “revive” Marial-bai agreement

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Cattle grazing at a village in Tonj, along the the road to Wau. Photo: http://bahreljebelsafaris.blogspot.com/

The three neighboring states of Wau, Gogrial and Tonj are holding a four-day meeting to review the Marial-bai agreement which was violated earlier this.

In March, cattle keepers from Tonj drove their animals through farms in Wau, triggering a communal conflict which reportedly left at least 15 people dead.

Wau State officials also added that 5 women and two young girls were sexually assaulted in the series of attacks attributed to farming land dispute.

This incidents occurred mainly in Kwajina and Roc-roc Dony counties.

“We have around 40 participants and high ranking state government officials who will participate in the Marial-bai agreement revival conference,” said William Wol, minister of information in Tonj State.

The December 2016 Marial-Bai Agreement obligates the governments of Wau, Gogrial and Tonj to regulate the relationship between pastoralists and farmers.

Every dry season, cattle keepers from Gogrial and Tonj migrate to Wau State for green pasture and water.

But the agreement stipulates that, no pastoralists shall be allowed to carry gun during migration to Wau.

However, armed pastoralist from Tonj have been reportedly crossing over to Wau, resulting in the loss of lives and property.

The meeting commences in Tony Town on Wednesday and it will conclude on Saturday.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
US Senators pass bipartisan resolution on South Sudan 1

US Senators pass bipartisan resolution on South Sudan

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Kiir’s office revoke multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry 2

Kiir’s office revoke multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

Machar returns to Khartoum without a deal 3

Machar returns to Khartoum without a deal

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019

FULL TEXT: U.S. Senate Resolution on South Sudan 4

FULL TEXT: U.S. Senate Resolution on South Sudan

Published Thursday, October 24, 2019

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship 5

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

States “revive” Marial-bai agreement

Published 1 min ago

SSFA, MTN ink national team deal

Published 14 hours ago

Five perish in road accident

Published 15 hours ago

Leaders urged to remember the papal kiss

Published 19 hours ago

Juba hosts 2nd oil & gas conference

Published 20 hours ago

Ex-President Moi in hospital again over ‘breathing problems’

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.