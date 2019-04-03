3rd April 2019
Shearer calls for justice for Kwajina violence victims

Shearer calls for justice for Kwajina violence victims

Authors: Deng Dimo | | Published: 4 hours ago

Symbol of justice

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to South Sudan has called for justice for civilians killed in Kwajina by cattle keepers recently.

Shearer made the remarks while addressing members of various civil society groups in Wau town Wednesday.

David Shearer, who is also the head of the United Nation Mission in south Sudan, says those who perpetrated the crimes should be identified and brought to book.

“There should be accountability and justice for those people who lost their loved ones,” he said.

Last month, at least 15 people, including a 2-day-old baby, lost lives when herders from Tonj attacked the farming host community in the area.

Wau State officials also reported that 5 women and two young girls were sexually assaulted in the series of attacks attributed to farming land dispute.

The New Zealand diplomat went on to say UNMISS will follow up the issue.

“From our point of view as United Nation, we will continue to follow the issue and also will continue putting up patrols down in Jur River areas so that we can see what is actually happening,” he added.

Last month, Information Minister Michael Makuei referred to the clashes as “normal”, sparking public outcry.

