Floods displace more people in Latjor, Buma

Flash floods in Latjor and Buma States have reportedly displaced thousands of people, destroyed homes and displaced government officials from their offices.

In Latjor, weeks of heavy rains have destroyed about 80 percent of areas mainly in Nasir town, Ulang and an area called Kuch.

According to the state information minister, most of the farms and government quarters are located in swamps.

Gatkuoth Biem told Eye Radio that over 300,000 people – out of the 400,000 inhabitants of Latjor – have been displaced to higher grounds.

He says the situation worsened after the Sobat River burst its banks on Tuesday.

“This massive flooding has affected people in a very severe manner, given the level of water,” Biem stressed.

“Some people are depending on wild fruits and others, on milk from their cattle.”

Biem appealed to humanitarian aid organizations to provide urgent food, medicine, and shelter.

In Boma State, government officials have been reportedly forced to seek shelter at higher grounds after flash floods destroyed hundreds of homes.

The state minister of information says people are now using canoes for mobility, mainly in Pibor town.

He says they have been cut off from public institutions, including hospital and the market.

“We area is seriously flooded, including the governor’s house. Everywhere,” John Kaka told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

South Sudan has experienced persistent rainfall since April this year.

Last week, floods rendered thousands of families homeless in Jonglei, Torit states, and Abyei Administrative Area.

This follows similar circumstances where thousands of people were also affected by flash floods in Tombura, Aweil, Bieh, Ruweng, Jubek, Terekeka and Tonj states.

Experts say annual floods in South Sudan occur for a variety of reasons, including poor drainage systems, sub-standard road construction and with some of the disadvantaged families resorting to living in areas prone to flooding.

The country depends entirely on international aid organizations which address its humanitarian challenges.