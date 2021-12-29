29th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital

Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Kela Victor, aged 46, the wife of former Lainya County Commissioner fighting for her life in a hospital in Juba after she was attacked by armed men on Monday Dec. 27, 2021 - courtesy

The wife of former Lainya Commissioner is unconscious and fighting for her life in a hospital after she was allegedly beaten up by armed men in a Rock City of Juba.

This is according to the daughter, Diko Beatrice Vincent.

She says her mother was beaten by four armed men in Rock City on Monday when she was returning home.

Kela Victor, aged 46, is a mother of seven children and widow of the late Vincent Kujo.

The daughter believed that the attackers were angered by her opinion on social media that was very critical to Central Equatoria government.

Diko told Eye Radio that she survived several attempts on her life in Juba early this month.

She says this has forced her to leave Juba and hide in one of the neighboring countries.

“My mother said she was beaten unconscious by four armed men on her way home in Rock City. She was helped by some people on the roadside. She is now receiving treatment in the Juba Medical Complex,” Diko told Eye Radio this morning.

“I was almost killed in Juba by some people after I protested the removal of Kalisto by the government of Central Equatoria state on social media. So some people were sent to look for me all over Juba for a week.

“Now, since I am not in Juba, they decided to attack and revenge this on my mother so that I can return to Juba to look after my mother where they can easily trace me.”

The state government is yet to respond to the matter.

The daughter’s post that allegedly led to the attack on her mother on Monday Dec. 27, 2021

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes 1

Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes

Published Monday, December 27, 2021

Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away 2

Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away

Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Nearly 50 accident cases recorded on Christmas Eve 3

Nearly 50 accident cases recorded on Christmas Eve

Published Saturday, December 25, 2021

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers 4

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers

Published 23 hours ago

11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba 5

11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba

Published Monday, December 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t promises to tackle land-related crimes in Kor-Wolyang of Juba County

Published 2 hours ago

Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital

Published 4 hours ago

Civil servants protest over new salary structure in Malakal

Published 6 hours ago

16 youth arrested in Kapoeta released from detention

Published 9 hours ago

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers

Published 23 hours ago

Budi family in agony after kin went missing in ‘police custody’

Published Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.