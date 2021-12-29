Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital

The wife of former Lainya Commissioner is unconscious and fighting for her life in a hospital after she was allegedly beaten up by armed men in a Rock City of Juba.



This is according to the daughter, Diko Beatrice Vincent.

She says her mother was beaten by four armed men in Rock City on Monday when she was returning home.

Kela Victor, aged 46, is a mother of seven children and widow of the late Vincent Kujo.

The daughter believed that the attackers were angered by her opinion on social media that was very critical to Central Equatoria government.

Diko told Eye Radio that she survived several attempts on her life in Juba early this month.

She says this has forced her to leave Juba and hide in one of the neighboring countries.

“My mother said she was beaten unconscious by four armed men on her way home in Rock City. She was helped by some people on the roadside. She is now receiving treatment in the Juba Medical Complex,” Diko told Eye Radio this morning.

“I was almost killed in Juba by some people after I protested the removal of Kalisto by the government of Central Equatoria state on social media. So some people were sent to look for me all over Juba for a week.

“Now, since I am not in Juba, they decided to attack and revenge this on my mother so that I can return to Juba to look after my mother where they can easily trace me.”

The state government is yet to respond to the matter.

