Former Finance Minister Arthur Akuein survives grisly car accident in Aweil

Former Finance Minister, Arthur Akuien has survived a grisly car accident in which one person died and three others injured along Wau –Aweil road, the Head of Aweil Police Incident Department, Major Yai Ater Maleth told Eye Radio.
Major Ater stated that the fatal incident happened at Kuom area along Wau- Aweil road on Tuesday.
He said one of the deceased he identified as Maduok Ngor Madut died on spot.
But, Arthur Akuien Chol, his driver – Ater Mackwaj kiir and young girl survived.
Asked on what caused the accident, Major Ater lamented that Akuien’s driver was over-taking a truck lorry while on high speed when the car veered off the road.
“He (Arthur Akuein) was slightly injured and the death the one who died is Maduok Ngor Madut. The cause of accident is over speeding and over taking” Major Maleth narrated to Eye Radio on Wednesday.
Maleth said the truck driver, an Eritrean national has been detained for investigation.
