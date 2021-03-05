Four soldiers in custody for killing two civilians in Yei

Four SSPDF soldiers suspected of killing two civilians along Yei – Kaya road have been arrested.

The officers allegedly killed 40-year-old Yata Yusto and 39-year-old Simon Yusto last month.

According to the police commissioner of Yei County, the deceased who are brothers were shot and killed while grazing their cattle along the road.

“When we got the information, we were able to mobilize the security apparatus in Yei and we were also able to apprehend some suspects and four suspects were actually arrested and they are now in the military custody but the case was actually opened in the police because it is a murder case,” Major-General Lujang Kamba said.



General Lujang added that two other fishermen were also killed last week by armed men in Yei.

Last year, the mobile military court was launched in Yei River County to try government soldiers accused of committing crimes, including rape, looting, killings, and harassment since the outbreak of the conflict in 2016.

At least 26 South Sudan People’s Defense Forces soldiers are known to have been convicted by the military court in Yei so far.

