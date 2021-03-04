4th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News   |   Gov’t extends partial lockdown

Gov’t extends partial lockdown

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

The National Taskforce on Covid-19 has extended the partial lockdown for another one month with planed punitive measure against violators.

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi, who is also the taskforce chairperson, announced the order on the state-run SSBC TV last evening.

The extension means the previous orders will continue to be enforced until April 3.

These include maintaining the shut-down of all businesses except for those dealing with essential services like food, medicines and fuel.

And as well as public adherence to the mandatory wearing of facemasks, social distancing and hand washing.

“Therefore, the national taskforce direct the whole law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to continue enforcing the order,” said VP Abdelbagi.

The renewed partial lock-down came into effect on Wednesday.

The renewed stringent lockdown comes as cases of covid-19 continue to surge in the country due to the reported reluctance by the citizens to adhere to the preventive measures.

The extension comes after more cases were reported.

According to a report released by the health ministry on Wednesday, 109 more people have tested positive for the dreadful pandemic, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 8,414 out of 112, 863 samples examined so far since the outbreak.

The coronavirus death cases have hit one hundred after three more people succumbed to the virus between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t 1

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t

Published Friday, February 26, 2021

Full list: Eastern Equatoria state revitalized government 2

Full list: Eastern Equatoria state revitalized government

Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Eleven die in Pieri plane crash 3

Eleven die in Pieri plane crash

Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Employee benefit tax suspended 4

Employee benefit tax suspended

Published Saturday, February 27, 2021

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed 5

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed

Published Monday, March 1, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t extends partial lockdown

Published 4 hours ago

Influential men behind dishonoring of 35% women representation – Nyandeng

Published 4 hours ago

Shearer calls for urgent economic reforms

Published 4 hours ago

South Supreme Airlines operations suspended after deadly crash

Published 15 hours ago

Rebellions, soldiers made wild animals leave S Sudan – official

Published 17 hours ago

S Sudan’s coronavirus death cases hit 100 mark

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.