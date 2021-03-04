Gov’t extends partial lockdown

The National Taskforce on Covid-19 has extended the partial lockdown for another one month with planed punitive measure against violators.

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi, who is also the taskforce chairperson, announced the order on the state-run SSBC TV last evening.

The extension means the previous orders will continue to be enforced until April 3.

These include maintaining the shut-down of all businesses except for those dealing with essential services like food, medicines and fuel.

And as well as public adherence to the mandatory wearing of facemasks, social distancing and hand washing.

“Therefore, the national taskforce direct the whole law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to continue enforcing the order,” said VP Abdelbagi.

The renewed partial lock-down came into effect on Wednesday.

The renewed stringent lockdown comes as cases of covid-19 continue to surge in the country due to the reported reluctance by the citizens to adhere to the preventive measures.

The extension comes after more cases were reported.

According to a report released by the health ministry on Wednesday, 109 more people have tested positive for the dreadful pandemic, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 8,414 out of 112, 863 samples examined so far since the outbreak.

The coronavirus death cases have hit one hundred after three more people succumbed to the virus between Tuesday and Wednesday.