Game rangers arrest 6 poachers, recover 7 guns in Western Equatoria

The suspects whose identities have not been made public include two minors age 10 and 15.

They were arrested last week at the Southern National Park and Bangangai and Bire-kpatuo Game Reserve.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the acting director of wildlife in the state says the suspects will soon be arraigned in court.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Mathew Waure warned locals against encroaching to the wildlife protected areas with arms saying encroachers will be punished.

He says the rangers have arrested six suspected poachers and recovered seven guns.

“Anti-poaching has started in Western Equatoria in general. In Maridi, we recovered two guns, and in Bire kpatuo, we recovered two guns and also in Bangangai Game Reserve, we recovered three guns,” Mathew said.

“These people were arrested at Southern National Park. Nobody should enter the National Park without permission and they have gone to the National Park.

“We did not harm them, we did not do anything with them but we are taking them to court.”

The Bangangai Game Reserve is located on Sudan – Congo border, west of Yambio town, it was set up in 1948, principally for the conservation and protection of Bongo Antelope one of the rare spices.

Other spices such as chimpanzee, Leopard, Baboon Primate, Giant forest Hog, Bush buck, Warthog are also found.

The park is also home to snakes and birds.

The reserve is unique in the sense that it offers opportunity to experience thick forest Animals adapting to the environment which is dominated by Equatorial rain forest.

In August 2019, Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut unveils plans to establish a special court to try suspected poachers to curb the killing and illegal sale of wildlife products.

South Sudan is a member of several initiatives and organizations that combat wildlife and ivory trafficking.

This includes the 2014 Arusha Declaration on Regional Conservation and Combating Wildlife/Environmental Crime, the Clinton Global Initiative, the Elephant Protection Initiative and INTERPOL.

The over five years conflict and insecurity have also resulted in a breakdown of some public institutions in South Sudan, threatening wildlife populations and exacerbating illicit trade in bush meat, rare species and ivory.