Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Author: Charles Wote | Published: Monday, January 24, 2022

In this photo, residents of Baidit Payam in Bor County are seen burying victims of Sunday's evening attack - CREDIT| Jacob Aluong/Eye Radio | January 24, 2022

At least 32 people have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked Baidit Payam of Bor County last evening.

According to Eye Radio’s staff on the ground, 32 people have been confirmed dead.

Jacob Aluong says the attack also left 17 other injured.

He pointed out that some of the wounded are receiving treatment at Bor Teaching Hospital, while others are brought to Juba.

Aluong who visited Baidit this morning told Eye Radio witnesses say the attack took place at 3pm on Sunday.

“I came from Juba this morning to see the level of devastation in the area. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers came yesterday at around 3pm. They came in six columns from the eastern side and attacked the area,” Aluong said.

“They have raided all the cattle that were in the area. According to the current statistics, 32 people have been killed so far, out of these, three children drowned in the river, the rest died from gunshot wounds.

“There are about 17 people who have been transferred to Bor Teaching Hospital and other have been transferred to Juba for better or specialized medical care.”

One of tukuls burnt by the attackers who are reportedly suspected to be from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area – credit | Jacob Aluong/Eye Radio | January 24, 2022

In November last year, 9 people were reportedly killed in two separate incidents in Bor town.

Greater Jonglei authorities have been convening peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of killings and cattle rustling in their surroundings.

But revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction in some areas still persist.

The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

