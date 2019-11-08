8th November 2019
Germany gives WFP over $10m to help flood victims

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

A flood-affected old lady speaks to young men at her home somewhere in Upper Nile region in November 2019 | Credit | Facebook

Germany has offered the UN food agency $10.9 million to support those affected by flooding in South Sudan.

The flash floods have displaced nearly a million people in parts of the country, according to UNOCHA reports.

“People affected by the floods need immediate help. We have therefore increased our humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan by a further €10 million,” says Manuel Müller, Germany’s Ambassador to South Sudan, in a statement.

“Overall in 2019, Germany has contributed humanitarian assistance worth €72 million through various United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations in the country.”

In the statement issued on Friday, WFP says the contribution will be used to provide food and nutrition assistance to tens of thousands of people, including malnourished children, pregnant and nursing women comes at a critical time for South Sudan.

Last week, a presidential decree highlighted the dire humanitarian situation inflicted on 16 areas in Greater Upper Nile, seven in Bahr el Ghazal, and four areas in Equatoria regions.

It named Lol, Aweil East and West, Gogrial, Twic, Tonj and Abyei critical states.

The Norwegian government also recently allocated about $3 million to support people displaced by floods across South Sudan.

Recently, the UNOCHA said more than 60 per cent of the flood-affected areas in South Sudan are currently classified as facing extreme levels of acute malnutrition.

It stated that more than 3 million people out of the over 7 million people countrywide needed assistance even before the rains.

8th November 2019

