8th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   UN denies telling staff to “stock enough food and water”

UN denies telling staff to “stock enough food and water”

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

UN peacekeepers on patrol in South Sudan | Credit | UNMISS

The UN Mission in South Sudan has denied some information circulating online that it has set up locations where UN protection force will rescue people in case of violence next week.

The letter titled: “UN issues Security Alert in South Sudan” purportedly advises NGO staff to stock enough food and water as the country approaches 12 November.

The online letter reportedly shared by a Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Officer for BRAC South Sudan, identified eight locations in Juba where UN Protection force might be stationed in case of a crisis.

In response, UNMISS issued a statement today denying circulating such information.

“UNMISS wishes to reiterate again that this note is not a document or policy of UNMISS. There have been no changes to UNMISS posture,” said David Shearer, head of the UN mission.

“There have been no new deployments considered or planned. As per UNMISS’s usual practice, we continue to monitor closely the situation in the country, including Juba, to enable us carry out our mandated tasks.”

The alleged security alert angered South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government on Tuesday described the alert as being based on politically motivated purposes and unsubstantiated facts on the ground.

The Ministry warned the UN and NGOs to desist from issuing such allegations which it says are only meant to create panic and havoc among South Sudanese.

Both UK and US governments have advised their citizens against traveling to South Sudan, with US embassy in Juba raising the alert to Level 4 – citing crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection 1

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN 2

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil 3

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told 4

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told

Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir 5

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN denies telling staff to “stock enough food and water”

Published 1 min ago

Germany gives WFP over $10m to help flood victims

Published 2 hours ago

World condemns expulsion of AP reporter

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period

Published 16 hours ago

Gov’t asked to punish those who harass journalists

Published 19 hours ago

Peace principals meet in Kampala

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.