Why gov’t is unhappy with UN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has expressed anger at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan for advising its staff and NGO workers to remain vigilant ahead of the 12 November events.

On Tuesday next week, President Salva Kiir is expected to form a coalition government.

But it’s expected to ignite conflict, especially with the exclusion of the main opposition party, the SPLM-IO of Dr. Riek Machar.

“Staff are advised to move with their work IDs while on duty. All NGOs staff are advised to stock enough food capable to feed for 10 days and water as we are closing to 12th November which is likely to witnessed political tension,” partly reads an internal advisory memo sent.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry held by Awut Deng, argues that Juba is “safe and secure”.

“The government of the Republic South Sudan dismisses the flagrant allegation in the strongest words possible and warns the UN and NGOs to refrain from indulging themselves into the internal affairs of the country and desist from issuing such unacceptable and baseless allegations which are only meant to create panic and havoc among our people and to prevent them from living their normal [life],” said the ministry.

The foreign ministry also recently rejected a similar “imprudent” UK travel advice. On 18 October, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against all travels to South Sudan, citing growing insecurity.

However, the ministry of foreign affairs said this was based on politically motivated purposes and unsubstantiated facts on the ground.

Meanwhile, Juba residents have been reporting increased night crimes committed by men in uniform.

They say some robbers demand money and electronics; while others take away food items such as flour, oil and beans.

President Salva Kiir and Defense Minister Kuol Manyang also confirmed this by publicly saying that these are members of the National Security, police service and SSPDF, whom they described as weak-hearted.