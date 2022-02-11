Governor Futuyo, Zamoi, Nunu reconcile before Azande King

Governor Alfred Futuyo, the former governor of the defunct Tambura state, Patrick Zamoi, and Honorable Speaker Jemma Nunu Nkumba reconciled in a historic move during the installation of the new Azande King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue.

The low-point in the relations between Alfred Futuyo and government arguably came in November 2016 when defunct Tombura State governor at the time, major-general Patrick Zamoi, placed a 1 million SSP bounty on the head of Futuyo.

Governor Futuyu placed a price for anyone who will bring the head of the father of Patrick Zamoi.

Last year Futuyo accused some politicians in the state for taking part in the deadly fighting in Tambura Country.

They include, Jemma Nunu Kumba, the current speaker of the national parliament, Patrick Raphael Zamoi former Governor of defunct Tambura state among others.

An allegation denied by the latter.

In his remark during the installation of King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue, Governor Futuyo shook hands with the two politicians, something they have not done for years.

He says they have decided as politicians of Western Equatoria to move towards service delivery and leave their bitter past.

Obaj Okuj, Eye Radio’s reporter who covered the event saw Patrick Zamoi and Right Honorable Speaker Jemma Nunu Nkumba shaking hands with governor Futuya in front of thousands of people who witnessed the installation of Azande King on Gbudue day.

Speaking during the installation of the new Azande King, governor Futuyo declared an end to bitter relations with Jemma Nunu Kumba, Patrick Zamoi and other leaders in the state.

“If one of you has not been greeting his brother in the past, like sometime back we have not been greeting each other with Nunu Kumba, but today we greeted each other. If you have not been greeting someone, please do so today for the sake of peace,” Governor Futuyo said.

“Since we came here for our King, please let’s try to greet each other, let’s leave the past behind so that peace returns to our country.

“Today, I am the governor, and many governors were here before me, tomorrow someone else will come and replace me as a governor. Let’s embrace peace for the benefit of our people.”

For his part, the Minister in the office of the president, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin applauds governor Futuyo, Patrick Zamoi and Nunu Nkumba for reconciling to usher in peace for the people of Western Equatoria State.

“In the name of our great King Gbudue, I think this day will be a day as we were seeing this evening, I am glad to see our former Governor Patrick greeting and shaking hands with Futuyo. This is reconciliation coming together, forgiving one another,” Dr. Marail said.

“Mr. Governor and Patrick congratulation.! You have demonstrated to the rest of us that we can actually reconcile to have peace among ourselves, so I believe that Gbudue will bring good luck to His Majesty King Gbudue.”