11th February 2022
Minister Achuei concerned over increased rates of HIV, AIDS infection

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Elizabeth Achuei, the Minister of Health during the inauguration of the newly constructed Public Health Emergency Operation Center - credit | Cany Ninrew/Eye Radio | Feb. 10, 2022

The Minister of Health says that HIV and AIDS has become a major health threat in the country after the infection rate has increased by more than double last year.

Elizabeth Achuei made the remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Public Health Emergency Operation Center and also the launch of a consolidated guidelines on the prevention and treatment of HIV and AIDS in Juba yesterday [Thursday].

According to WHO 2021 projection, HIV and AIDS in South Sudan is reported to be at 2.1 percent, with more than 170,000 people currently estimated to be living with the disease.

This is more than double from the 2020 World Bank’s projection which was at 1 percent.

Speaking during the event, Minister Achuei said the country must acquire the necessary tools to meet the global standard of response to the situation.

“HIV and AIDS remains a major public health threat with prevalence of 2.1% according to 2021 projection and 174,000 estimated to be living with HIV/AIDS in South Sudan,”

“Currently, the country has 35% of Citizens who know their HIV status of which 27% are receiving ARVs and 84% of those receiving ARVs have their virus suppressed.

“In order to improve the global target it is important to have the necessary tools to guide our implementation and improve the quality of health.”

Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the newly constructed Public Health Emergency Operation Center in Juba,  the Ministry of Health and Partners launched revised guidelines for the treatment and prevention of HIV and AIDS in the country.

Minister Achuei said the new guidelines will set a platform for a stronger response to the HIV pandemic.

“As we launch the updated national consolidated guidelines for prevention and treatment of HIV, we confirm that South Sudan is in line with the world and adopting and implementing the new world health organization recommendations,”

“These new guidelines will set the platform for all partners implementing HIV and AIDS in order to have a sensitized approach to respond to the HIV Epidemic in South Sudan.”

For his part, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the US Embassy, William Rens says the revised guidelines reflect a transition to a new HIV treatment approach.

“The United States is proud to partner with the Ministry of Health and the WHO in helping to revise the national HIV treatment guidelines. This will help match the emerging needs of HIV programs with the evolving signs of HIV treatment and therapeutics,” Rens said.

“South Sudan now has the best and most effective treatment regimen available, courtesy of the United States and the Global funds.

“The revised guidelines reflect on this transition to a new treatment regimen and also recognize the importance of innovative approaches to scaling up HIV/AIDS services and studying with limited resources.

William Rens added that this will make service and treatments more easily accessible to the people who need them the most.

The Minister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei [second from right], the Deputy Chief of Mission for the US Embassy, William Rens [second from left] and a representative of WHO during the launch of a consolidate guidelines on the prevention and treatment HIV/AIDS in Juba yesterday[Thursday] – credit | Chany Ninrew/Eye Radio | Feb. 10, 2022

