19th January 2021
Gov’t authorizes two more lab to test travelers for Covid-19

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

A doctor examines Covid-19 samples.

The government has approved two more laboratories to be set up for checking Covid-19 travelers in Juba, the ministry of health has announced.

The two laboratories shall be reportedly established at Hai Referendum and Nimra Talata residential areas.

In December, the government allowed Mid-Blue clinic, a private entity, to also conduct testing, mainly for travelers.

It also permitted it to charge testing fees, a decision criticized by the public.

Dr. Arkanjelo Modesto, a Senior Consultant at the Ministry of Health said South Sudanese travelers would pay about 50 dollars or its SSP equivalent for tests and up to 100 dollars or its equivalent for foreign nationals.

“The national taskforce after the technical inspection and recommendation by the medical advisory panel thus hereby officially recognize, accept and accredit the following laboratories to investigate and test travelers for search scope two infections and issue reports and Covid-19 based on validated polymerized change reaction (PCR) test,” Arkanjelo said.

“The laboratories are Nujum Diagnostics. Name of the proprietor Arkanjelo Modesto, location, Hai Referendum. Number two, Keane’s Laboratories name of proprietor Dr. Edward Adar. Location, Nimra Talata.”

Dr. Arkanjelo Modesto was speaking at the State-Owned Television SSBC on Sunday evening.

